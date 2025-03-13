Holi 2025: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses

Holi 2025: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Here are 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses to take inspiration

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

article_image2

Deepika Padukone

Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone. This ivory co-ord dress with matching jacket is ideal for Holi party. Get drenched in holi colours

ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Silsila; 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi


article_image3

Katrina Kaif serves the best spring floral inspiration for dressing up this Holi. Wear this type of floral shirt dress this Holi and welcome spring in the best possible way

article_image4

Alia Bhatt looks cute in this colourful tie-and-dye shirt. Tie and dye dresses are perfect for Holi fashion

article_image5

Glam queen Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it simple in this linen white shirt. Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor

