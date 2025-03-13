Holi 2025: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses
Holi 2025: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Here are 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses to take inspiration
Holi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; Here are 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses to follow
Deepika Padukone
Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone. This ivory co-ord dress with matching jacket is ideal for Holi party. Get drenched in holi colours
ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Silsila; 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi
Katrina Kaif serves the best spring floral inspiration for dressing up this Holi. Wear this type of floral shirt dress this Holi and welcome spring in the best possible way
Alia Bhatt looks cute in this colourful tie-and-dye shirt. Tie and dye dresses are perfect for Holi fashion
Glam queen Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it simple in this linen white shirt. Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor