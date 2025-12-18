Image Credit : Instagram

Ten years after its release, Mastani continues to live vividly in public memory — not merely as a character from Bajirao Mastani, but as a presence shaped indelibly by Deepika Padukone. What made Mastani unforgettable was not just performance or costume, but the rare harmony between the two. Deepika didn’t simply appear in these ensembles; she breathed life into them. Every glance, every moment of stillness, carried authority, restraint, and a deeply felt sense of dignity. Her Mastani was regal without excess, powerful without proclamation.

Bajirao Mastani remains a visual landmark in Hindi cinema, and Mastani’s wardrobe stands as one of its greatest achievements. Yet the clothes themselves would not have endured without the way Deepika carried them — with composure, emotional gravity, and a natural grace that made royalty feel instinctive rather than styled. Here are seven Mastani looks that continue to enchant audiences even a decade later.