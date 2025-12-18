Bajirao Mastani Anniversary: Deepika Padukone’s 6 Most Iconic Royal Looks
Ten years on, Mastani remains unforgettable not just for her story but for Deepika Padukone’s regal presence. Her grace, strength, and iconic costumes turned the character into a lasting symbol of cinematic royalty
Deepika Padukone
Ten years after its release, Mastani continues to live vividly in public memory — not merely as a character from Bajirao Mastani, but as a presence shaped indelibly by Deepika Padukone. What made Mastani unforgettable was not just performance or costume, but the rare harmony between the two. Deepika didn’t simply appear in these ensembles; she breathed life into them. Every glance, every moment of stillness, carried authority, restraint, and a deeply felt sense of dignity. Her Mastani was regal without excess, powerful without proclamation.
Bajirao Mastani remains a visual landmark in Hindi cinema, and Mastani’s wardrobe stands as one of its greatest achievements. Yet the clothes themselves would not have endured without the way Deepika carried them — with composure, emotional gravity, and a natural grace that made royalty feel instinctive rather than styled. Here are seven Mastani looks that continue to enchant audiences even a decade later.
The White Calm
Dressed in luminous white with subtle gold accents, Deepika projected serenity layered with strength. The restrained jewellery and clean lines allowed her expressions to lead the frame. This look reflected Mastani’s inner resolve — quiet, unwavering, and dignified. It was simplicity elevated by presence.
The Red Veil of Defiance
In deep red, Mastani transformed into a symbol of fearless resolve. The veil framed Deepika’s face like a crown, while the heavy jewellery and signature nose ring heightened her queenly bearing. The colour did not overpower her; instead, she dominated it, turning ornamentation into assertion.
The Purple Courtly Grace
Rich purple brought out Mastani’s royal refinement. The intricate embroidery, jewel tones, and antique-style jewellery spoke of lineage and power. Deepika’s measured movements and composed gaze gave the ensemble a ceremonial stillness, making it feel timeless and stately.
The Mint-Green Regal Poise
Soft mint green highlighted Deepika’s natural elegance. Paired with pearls and gold accents, the look balanced gentleness with authority. The fluid drape mirrored her graceful frame, while her calm expressions lent emotional depth. It was understated royalty at its finest.
The Sword-and-White Statement
Few moments in Hindi cinema have blended elegance and strength as seamlessly as this one. With a sword in hand and certainty in her stance, Deepika redefined femininity through restraint and resolve. This look became a visual declaration of self-respect, courage, and honour.
The Golden Deewani Mastani Look
Drenched in gold from head to toe, this look sealed Mastani’s place in cinematic history. The elaborate lehenga, ornate jewellery, and glowing textures were matched perfectly by Deepika’s expressive eyes and effortless grace. Its global impact was undeniable — even the Academy Awards later celebrated the moment by sharing the song clip on their official platform. The image remains iconic, the song timeless.
The Crimson Durbar Saree
Created for the royal court, this structured red saree amplified Deepika’s statuesque presence. The rich fabric, controlled drape, and minimal jewellery gave her a commanding aura. She appeared composed, authoritative, and deeply regal — a royal consort in spirit as much as form.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.