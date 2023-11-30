Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Watch: Rubina Dilaik expecting twins! Actress reveals husband Abhinav Shukla's reaction

    Rubina Dilaik shared the news on her new show 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi The Mamacado Show' where she also disclosed that the babies are expected to arrive early next year.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik announced her pregnancy earlier this year and she recently revealed that she is expecting twins. She shared the news on her new show 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi The Mamacado Show' where she also disclosed that the babies are expected to arrive early next year. Rubina also discussed the difficulties and obstacles she endured during her pregnancy journey.

    The 34-year-old dedicated the first episode to all the mothers who carried more than one baby and who have experienced or are facing the trials of carrying twins, triplets, or any multiple pregnancies. "I'd want to inform you that we are expecting twins," she said. 

    Rubina went on to say that she is merely sharing her experience, that every pregnancy is different, and that anyone seeking guidance should always consult their doctor. She recalled the moment she and her husband Abhinav Shukla found out they were expecting twins. She said, "The first time we found out we were expecting twins, I still remember Abhinav's face (shocked expression). 'No way,' he responded, and I replied, 'That is the truth!' We didn't say anything on the way back home. We were both thrilled and overwhelmed. It came as a surprise, a double surprise, but we couldn't process it and returned silently."

    Rubina had mentioned earlier in the video that she would have a guest on the chat, but the visitor had to reschedule last-minute due to a fussy infant, so Rubina was urged to talk about her personal journey and make it a solo, impromptu episode.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
