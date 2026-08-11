Mammootty’s upcoming film with director Nithish Sahadev has begun shooting in Karaikudi, creating strong buzz among fans. The action entertainer reportedly follows a local gangster from Thiruvananthapuram.

The shooting of Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam film, directed by Nithish Sahadev, is currently progressing in full swing. Mammootty Kampany recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets in Karaikudi, giving fans a glimpse of the ongoing shoot. The film officially went on floors on July 28, following its pooja ceremony held on July 9.

The upcoming project marks the ninth production venture of Mammootty under his banner, Mammootty Kampany. The production house has already backed eight films that have received appreciation from both audiences and critics, raising expectations for its latest outing.

Mammootty Kampany’s Ninth Production

The story for the film has been jointly written by Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj O B. Jimshi Khalid is handling the cinematography, while the makers are keeping most details about the project under wraps. The film is expected to blend action and entertainment, with Mammootty taking on a character that is reportedly connected to the world of local crime.

According to reports, the story revolves around a local gangster from Thiruvananthapuram. Nithish Sahadev has previously revealed that Mammootty was impressed with the story when he first heard it. The actor's interest in the script has further added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Nithish Sahadev Returns To Malayalam Cinema

The film marks Nithish Sahadev’s next directorial after his debut movie Falimy, which went on to become a superhit and earned him recognition as a promising filmmaker. He has also directed the Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimeyil, making his return to Malayalam cinema particularly exciting for his fans.

With Mammootty headlining the project and Mammootty Kampany backing it, expectations are already high. The combination of Nithish Sahadev’s direction and an action-oriented storyline featuring one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars has made the film one of the upcoming projects that fans are eagerly following. PR activities for the film are being handled by Vaisakh C Vadakkeveed and Jinu Anilkumar.