    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Ahead of the film’s trailer release on Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor has a special video message for his dad Rishi Kapoor’s last film.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    The last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. The film’s trailer will be released on Thursday, and before the trailer release, Ranbir Kapoor has sent out a special message for all of Rishi Kapoor's fans, recalling how they planned on finishing the shooting of the film after his father’s death.

    Rishi Kapoor was shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen. However, even before he could complete the film’s shoot, the veteran actor passed away in April 2020. Later, actor Paresh Rawal had agreed upon stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shows and decided to complete the rest of the film.

    As the film’s trailer is all set to release on Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time after his father's death when they were contemplating how to finish Rishi Kapoor’s half-completed last film. In a video message that was released by Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, Ranbir also revealed that at one point, he had thought of using prosthetics to complete the filming.

    ALOS READ: Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31

    Watch the full video here:

    Ranbir Kapoor goes on to share why is his father’s last film so special to him. In the video, he says, “This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story.” He further said that even though Rishi Kapoor wanted to “complete the shoot but life had other plans”.

    After Rishi Kapoor’s death on April 30, 2020, Sharmaji Namkeen was stalled. His family and the makers of the film mulled over various options to complete the filming. Among the many options that were thought of, including the use of VFX as well as Ranbir Kapoor wearing prosthetics to complete the shoot. However, none of the options worked out, revealed Ranbir in the video. “And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film," he added.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar drops poster of Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' on his birth anniversary; check out

    Ranbir Kapoor went on to praise Paresh Rawal for stepping in to complete Sharmaji Namkeen. "It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans," Ranbir said, further urging all fans to give the same amount of love to Sharmaji Namkeen that they have given to the rest of the films of Rishi Kapoor in the past.

    Sharmaji Namkeen is based on the life of a man who has recently retired from his job and decided to join a women’s kitty circle where he discovers his passion for cooking. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

    Other than Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the titular role, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars actors Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
