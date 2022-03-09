Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31

To honour the legacy of the late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video today announced the exclusive world premiere of his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Hitesh Bhatia and Ritesh Sidhwani direct the movie and Farhan Akhtar, with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures produced the film.

The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where Rishi and Paresh have come together to play one character.

The movie will release on March 31 and stream on Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Sharmaji Namkeen is about a heartwarming tale of self-realization and discovery. It dwells on the life of a newly retired man who finds his passion for cooking after joining a rowdy women's group.

“With every title, our endeavour at Prime Video has been to deliver content that keeps our customers engaged and entertained continuously,” said Manish Menghani, Head, Content, Prime Video. “Sharmaji Namkeen is one such entertainer. It is an extraordinary film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic grandeur of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances. Sharmaji Namkeen is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing connection with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with consumers in India and beyond.”

Ritesh Sidhwani also talked about the film and Rishi Kapoor, “At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an everyday man and his incredible pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding fame and charm, and we are happy to add another landmark to our robust partnership with Prime Video.”





