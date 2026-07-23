A viral video shows youth urging Rakhi Sawant to make her own government and come to the rescue amid ongoing CJP protests. Keep scrolling to take a look at the viral video.

The Cockroach Janta Party protests are going in full swing in Delhi and Mumbai by the youth demanding action and accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak, alleged suicide of Indian students, and irregularities in the education system. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ drive is already progressing in Delhi with many noted Bollywood celebrities coming out in huge numbers to support the youth.

What caught everyone's attention amid this is the unique peaceful way Gen Zs are protesting. They unfortunately were treated with lathi charges and tear gas bombs being dropped on them, but their creativity and resilience know no bounds. From dressing up as a cockroach to holding funny posters, their intent is clear and headstrong, and there's no denying that.

Youth Demands Rakhi Sawant As President

Amid the protest, a video is now going viral on social media where the youth is asking Rakhi Sawant to come and save the nation. Yes, you read that right. With trends such as ‘Rakhi Sawant for the president’ and ‘Vote for Rakhi Sawant’ gaining momentum, the diva herself has finally reacted to the viral video. She wrote, “I'll come soon. I have a contract, and I am shooting for it; once I wrap it, I'll be there for u all.”

Take a look!

Fans React

As soon as this video went viral, fans were quick to react. Some felt only Rakhi can save this government, while some wrote that Rakhi has the biggest spine in this industry. One comment read, “If you’re meeting Rakhi you’re taking me along.” Another comment read, “Behen! You are MY Prime Minister.” One more comment read, “Wild card entry Rakhi Sawant.”