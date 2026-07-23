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Jana Nayagan: Trisha's Surprise Visit, Minister Breaks Down Watching Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' is finally out, and it's not just fans who are getting emotional. The movie is making waves and even causing some big-name celebrities to tear up.
Trisha's surprise theatre visit for 'Jana Nayagan'!
Actress Trisha's Viral Visit to Rohini Theatre
Actress Trisha gave fans a huge surprise today. She showed up with her friends at Chennai's famous Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu to catch the morning show of 'Jananayagan'. Around 11 AM, she walked in just like any other movie-goer, leaving everyone totally shocked and thrilled. Seeing a top star like Trisha watching CM Vijay's film with the public was a big moment. Fans started cheering like crazy, and now, photos and videos from her visit are all over social media.
Courtesy: thefederal_india Instagram Page
Also Read: Baahubali: Which Character Are You? Your Birth Date Has The Answer!
Minister J. Mohamed Parvez gets emotional for Vijay
Minister Parvez's Emotional Outburst
Meanwhile, in Pudukkottai, a minister had a very emotional experience. State Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, J. Mohamed Parvez, watched the morning show of 'Jananayagan' at Vijay Theatre. He is a huge fan of Vijay and was super excited from the start. But while watching the movie, the minister got overwhelmed. He broke down in tears the moment he saw Vijay on the big screen. TVK party workers explained that he got emotional because actor Vijay has officially announced this will be his last film. The thought of not seeing him in movies anymore was too much for the minister. This touching video has also gone viral online.
Courtesy: galattadotcom Instagram Page
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