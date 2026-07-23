Minister Parvez's Emotional Outburst

Meanwhile, in Pudukkottai, a minister had a very emotional experience. State Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, J. Mohamed Parvez, watched the morning show of 'Jananayagan' at Vijay Theatre. He is a huge fan of Vijay and was super excited from the start. But while watching the movie, the minister got overwhelmed. He broke down in tears the moment he saw Vijay on the big screen. TVK party workers explained that he got emotional because actor Vijay has officially announced this will be his last film. The thought of not seeing him in movies anymore was too much for the minister. This touching video has also gone viral online.

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