The release of CM and actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has triggered massive, festival-like celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with fans gathering in large numbers, dancing, and hailing it as a historic day for cinema and politics.

The release of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked scenes of extraordinary excitement across theatres on opening day, as fans gathered in large numbers well before the first show.

From early morning celebrations to fans dancing to music, confetti, giant cut-outs, enthusiastic chants and cheers outside cinema halls, the film's arrival transformed theatres into festive venues. Many moviegoers described the occasion as more than just a film release, calling it a celebration of their admiration for the star and the anticipation built over several months.

Fan Reactions and Political Excitement

Visuals from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore show a massive fan frenzy, with many gathered to celebrate the film's release. Speaking to ANI, a fan shared, "Before the elections, it was Thalapathy Vijay's film; now it is CM Vijay. We are very excited as the film has arrived after so many struggles. It is a historic day for Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu politics.

A female fan, Aishwarya, expressed delight on the film's release and added, "We are super excited and also very emotional as it is his last film. We have been waiting for two hours for the screen to open."

Fans were also spotted donning special t-shirts with the film's title, showing their support for Vijay and 'Jana Nayagan'. "I have been a Thalapathy fan since I was a kid and my mother is also a fan," one said.

Chennai Erupts in Celebration

On the other hand, Chennai has erupted in celebration, with the city's cinema halls witnessing a festival-like atmosphere from the early hours of the day. Adding an international touch to the festivities, a group of Vijay's fans from Japan arrived at Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu to watch 'Jana Nayagan' on its opening day.

Social media has been flooded with videos of fans dancing outside theatres, while long queues and jubilant crowds reflected the film's widespread appeal. Many even arrived with their cars and bikes adorned with stickers of 'Jana Nayagan'.

About the Film: Cast and Crew

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar. (ANI)