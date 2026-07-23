Alia Bhatt has finally broken the silence on the CJP protests after getting massively trolled for remaining nonchalant. The actress has now penned a note in support of students. Keep scrolling to know more.

Alia Bhatt was on the receiving end of massive hate and trolls from her fans and followers owing to her nonchalant behaviour and silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest by the youth seeking accountability from the Central government over the NEET paper leak. These students are asking for answers over the alleged suicides by NEET applicants and over irregularities in the education system.

Bollywood Celebs On CJP Protest

Many celebrities from Bollywood came out to support the students. They joined protests and even penned tweets and posts on social media. Amid that, Alia Bhatt was getting massively trolled along with other A-lister celebrities who did not say a word in support of the students. It caused them to be trolled on social media, and affected their followers. Now, after Narendra Modi also addressed the NEET paper leak, Alia took to Instagram and penned a post.

Alia's Post On CJP Protest

She wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

Alia further wrote, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind.”

Salman also posted a photo of himself as a young student and wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

He added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."