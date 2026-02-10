Rakhi was up in a normal middle-class home, although money was tight for her in her early years. She got into show business at a very young age because she wanted to achieve so badly. Reports say she started working when she was only 11 years old and made just ₹50 to support herself and her dreams.

Her first big break in Bollywood was in the 1997 movie Agnichakra. After that, she kept getting supporting parts and dance routines in Hindi films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Even though these parts were modest, they got her into the business and set her up for future success.