Alia Bhatt penned an emotional note supporting the NEET-UG protesting students, praising their courage. Salman Khan also backed the students, condemning the violence. The Delhi High Court will hear a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the protest.

Alia Bhatt pens emotional note for NEET-UG protesters

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has voiced her thoughts on the ongoing student protest over the NEET-UG exam paper leak case, stating that the events have left her heartbroken. In an Instagram post, Alia penned an emotional note, highlighting how the students have been representing their dreams, family, and countless sacrifices. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them," Alia Bhatt wrote.

In high words of praise for the students, the 'Alpha' star lauded their courage while highlighting the importance of listening to the voices of the younger generation. "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind," she added.

Other celebrities extend support

Notably, Alia Bhatt's reaction came after several celebrities stepped forward to extend their support to the protesting students. Earlier, superstar Salman Khan described the NEET-UG paper leak as a very serious issue. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman praised the students for carrying out a peaceful protest and expressed concern over reports of violence. "It was such a peaceful movement; I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," he wrote.

Delhi HC to hear PIL seeking NIA probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak on Friday. The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. The petitioner alleges that the protest turned violent, resulting in stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House. (ANI)