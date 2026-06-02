Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines. She has finally opened up about converting to Islam for her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani and why she took the name Fatima. The actress revealed if she still follows the religion and shared details about her Umrah trips. Her latest candid statements are causing quite a stir, as usual.

Rakhi Sawant is back in the news, and this time, she's getting real about her personal life and beliefs. The actress, who is always surrounded by controversy, recently gave an interview where she spoke openly about her religious conversion, her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, and why she adopted the name 'Fatima'. Rakhi confirmed that she converted to Islam after her wedding and still follows the faith. In her typical style, she answered many questions and also revealed that she regularly performs Namaz and has been for Umrah several times.

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Rakhi Sawant's Big Reveal on Religious Conversion

During a chat on Mashable India's show 'The Bombay Journey', the host asked Rakhi Sawant if she had adopted Islam. Rakhi gave a classic, no-filter reply. "Yes, I married that donkey, that's why," she said. As you can imagine, this comment is now going viral on social media.

She Had Taken the Name 'Fatima' After Marriage

When the interviewer asked if she had also changed her name after converting, Rakhi said, "Yes, Fatima. I am Rakhi Sawant. I am still in Islam, but I don't use the name Fatima anymore." Rakhi clarified that she adopted the name 'Fatima' after her wedding, but in public life, everyone still knows her as Rakhi Sawant.

'I Am Still in Islam': Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant also made it clear that she continues to follow Islam. The actress said she performs Namaz regularly and respects all religious traditions. According to her, the conversion wasn't just a decision limited to her marriage; she feels she is still connected to her faith. During the conversation, Rakhi also spoke about her religious journeys. She revealed that she has already been for Umrah eight times. The actress added that she plans to visit the holy city again once the Hajj season is over. This statement has also caught a lot of public attention.

Married Adil Khan Durrani in 2022

Just to give you a recap, Rakhi Sawant married businessman Adil Khan Durrani in 2022. It was during this time that she converted to Islam and took the name Fatima. Their relationship later ended amidst a lot of controversy and drama, but Rakhi has said on many occasions that her religious beliefs have not changed. For a long time now, Rakhi Sawant has been in the limelight for her personal life, relationships, and unfiltered statements. Whether it's about her marriage, controversies, or social media posts, she always manages to grab everyone's attention.