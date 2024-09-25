WATCH: Nayanthara gets her ear pierced in Greece; actress shares funny video

South lady superstar Nayanthara had one of her ears pierced in Greece. She shared a cute video showing her amusing emotions while getting pierced.

Nayanthara is in Greece with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their twin kids, Uyir and Ulag. On September 24, she posted a video of herself getting one of her ears pierced on her Instagram feed. In the video, Nayanthara became excited while getting her piercings. She sang and danced despite the agony. She was photographed sporting a white jumpsuit on Mykonos Island, Greece.

Share the video, Nayanthara wrote, "Your cue to say “Wow what a ears” #KaadhuMa (sic)." For those unaware, it is a dialogue from Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was released in 2015.

At one point in the video, Nayanthara started bleeding and instantly she and her friends broke into Rathamaarey song from Jailer, which had lyrics written by Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have taken a break from their respective works and are spending quality time with their little ones, Uyir and Ulag.

A few days ago, she shared a series of photos in which she can be seen spending time with her twin sons alongside the swimming pool of the resort they're staying in.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil film, Annapoorani, which was criticised for hurting religious sentiments. She has wrapped up the shoot of Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Nivin Pauly's Dear Students and Mookuthi Amman 2 are the two films in her kitty. Vignesh Shivan is presently working on his upcoming directorial, Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty.

