(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor is obsessed with selfies; Here's proof
Kareena Kapoor Khan is obsessed with selfies and is not sorry for sharing 11 selfies on her Instagram. The glam queen looks beautiful in these latest pictures
Kareena Kapoor’s Selfie Post: Kareena Kapoor recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of selfies on Instagram, showcasing a range from no-makeup to glam looks. She humorously acknowledged her love for selfies, stating that she had shared more than expected and felt unapologetic about it. Designer Manish Malhotra responded warmly with heart emojis in the comments.
Upcoming Film Announcement: Kareena is set to star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. The team officially announced the project after a brief meeting, also sharing photos from the gathering, including one where the actors appeared to be involved in a script narration.
Kareena on Working with Meghna: Marking 25 years in Hindi cinema, Kareena expressed her excitement about collaborating with director Meghna Gulzar. She mentioned that she had always considered herself a director’s actor and was eager to work with one of the industry's most respected filmmakers.
Praise for Prithviraj: Kareena also showed admiration for her co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, describing his work as remarkable and expressing enthusiasm about working with him.
Prithviraj’s Take on the Project: Prithviraj shared that the script of Daayra had left a strong impression on him from the first narration. He looked forward to working with both Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor and wished everyone a happy Vishu in his post.
Change in Casting: Initially, Ayushmann Khurrana was considered for the male lead, but he eventually opted out of the project due to unspecified reasons.
Creative Vision Behind the Film: Director Meghna Gulzar described Daayra as a socially reflective story that delves into the complexities of society and its institutions. Co-written with Sima and Yash, she shared that the writing process explored moral ambiguities.
Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey praised Meghna’s craft and expressed pride in backing a film with such a timely and meaningful narrative. The film is currently in pre-production.