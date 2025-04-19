Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero, a tribute to the BSF, was screened for BSF jawans in Srinagar. Set in early 2000s Kashmir, it follows a key mission led by BSF officer Narendra Dubey. The film releases on April 25, 2025

A special screening of Emraan Hashmi's film 'Ground Zero' was hosted for BSF Jawans in Srinagar on Friday.

BSF personnel watched the film in the presence of the entire team of 'Ground Zero', including Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, along with director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, producers Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and co-producer Arhan Bagati.

Have a look at the pictures from the film's premiere in Kashmir.







In the film, Emraan Hashmi will be seen essaying the role of a BSF commandant, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Ground. Sai Tamhankar will be seen portraying the role of the officer's wife.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. The film is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Set in the early 2000s in Kashmir, the film brings to the screen a critical mission led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who played a pivotal role in eliminating terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba."

In a conversation with ANI, the actor opened up about the making of this ambitious film, which is billed as the first cinematic tribute solely dedicated to the Border Security Force (BSF)."This is the first time a film has been made solely to honour the BSF," Hashmi said, adding, "We have seen stories based on the Indian Army and police before, but Ground Zero is a tribute to BSF officers, their courage, and the sacrifices they have made for the country. That, in itself, is a significant milestone."

Describing the mission depicted in the film as a "defining operation" in India's national security history, Hashmi emphasised its importance not just as entertainment but as a source of awareness."It's a mission that played a crucial role in safeguarding the nation. The story deserves to be told, and more importantly, it deserves to be seen," he said.