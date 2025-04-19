Anurag Kashyap apologises for 'Urinate on Brahmins' remark: 'Mujhe Gaali Do...'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently faced backlash for his controversial "urinate on Brahmins" remark, sparking widespread criticism. In response, Anurag kashyap reacted to the backlash.
Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap faced backlash after his triggering comment about the Brahmin community during a social media exchange. The comment included the phrase "I will urinate on Brahmins," triggered criticism and protests for disrespecting a religion. Several organizations condemned the statement, leading to heated debates online.
Public Apology and Clarification
In response to the outrage, Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology, stating that his intent was misunderstood. He clarified that his apology was for the specific line taken out of context, not for his overall intention or context. Anurag Kashyap requested critics to direct their anger at him rather than targeting his family, who reportedly received threats.
“This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred,"
He further explained, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar. So, what has been said cannot be taken back — and I won’t take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, direct it at me. My family has neither said anything nor do they ever speak out."
Appeal for Decency
Anurag Kashyap appealed to the Brahmin community to spare women from the backlash, referencing values rooted in scriptures. He stated, “So, if it’s an apology you’re looking for, then this is my apology. Brahmins, please spare the women — even the scriptures teach this much decency, not just Manusmriti. Decide for yourselves what kind of Brahmins you truly are. As for me, I offer my apology."