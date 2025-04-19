Image Credit : Google

In response to the outrage, Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology, stating that his intent was misunderstood. He clarified that his apology was for the specific line taken out of context, not for his overall intention or context. Anurag Kashyap requested critics to direct their anger at him rather than targeting his family, who reportedly received threats.

“This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred,"

He further explained, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar. So, what has been said cannot be taken back — and I won’t take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, direct it at me. My family has neither said anything nor do they ever speak out."