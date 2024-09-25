Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media

    CTRL is an upcoming thriller film that stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat and will be released on Netflix on October 04, 2024.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    After receiving positive feedback for her performance on Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae', Ananya Panday is preparing for her next project. She will star in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller CTRL, which will be available on Netflix on October 04, 2024. The film's trailer has been released, raising the stakes even higher on the issue of corruption.

    The trailer

    The trailer features Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a pair whose content creation has garnered them a devoted online following. But the plot takes a turn when the couple splits up. CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, asks the question: in a world where data is power, how much of ourselves should we disclose online, and what happens if we lose control of that information?

    About the film CTRL

    CTRL is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, with dialogue written by Sumukhi Suresh. The film, which stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, was produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the brands Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films. 

