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Video: Kim Kardashian’s Oscars Afterparty Oops Moment Goes Viral After Heel Slip-WATCH
Kim Kardashian's appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026 did not go quite as planned. Everyone is buzzing about a viral scene with tall heels. This is what occurred.
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
Kim Kardashian nearly lost her balance when arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026, attracting attention as cameras caught her straining in high eight-inch platform heels. The scene occurred when she approached the event in a fitting gold Gucci gown, accompanied by her staff and friends.
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
Kardashian subsequently released a video showing her tripping and saying, "Sorry, sorry! My ankle," before regaining her balance. The video rapidly went viral, with the singer laughing off the error, transforming an unpleasant moment into a widely debated talking point.
Woah😱 Kim Kardashian trips over wearing her 8-inch heels before the Oscars after-party👀 pic.twitter.com/P9z1suEPyQ
— Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) March 18, 2026
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
Kardashian had previously voiced reservations about walking the red carpet in heels. "I'm nervous for the carpet," she told her staff as she prepared, even asking whether her shoes needed to be adjusted. As she went outside, her suspicions seemed validated.
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
The celebrity temporarily lost her footing on the sidewalk and quickly grabbed a passerby for assistance. "The poor lady. "I grabbed her," she added, responding to the sudden moment and checked to see whether she had injured her ankle.
How did Kim Kardashian respond afterward?
Despite the stumble, Kardashian maintained her composure and approached the event. She subsequently joked with her crew about adjusting one of her shoes, implying the problem might have been with the fit.
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
The episode, filmed on TikTok, showed her laughing at herself, offering a genuine look at the less polished side of high-profile performances. Members of her entourage were also heard giggling, which relieved the stress.
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
What was she wearing to the event? Kardashian donned a figure-hugging gold Gucci gown with a high neckline and long sleeves. She finished the appearance with blue contact lenses, bronzed makeup, and a dishevelled shoulder-length haircut, later uploading images with the caption "GUCCI GIRL".
Kim Kardashian's Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026
Her partner, Lewis Hamilton, reacted to the outfit on social media with a love-struck emoji, adding to the internet excitement around the event.
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