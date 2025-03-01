WATCH: Honey Singh says he wants to work with Diljit Dosanjh; video goes viral

Honey Singh is back in the nation as part of his Millionaire India Tour. During his recent Lucknow performance, the Maniac singer expressed a wish to work with singer Diljit Dosanjh. This comes only days after Singh chastised Dosanjh for using double standards in his song lyrics.

On Saturday, February 28, Honey Singh spoke to the crowd at his Lucknow event. In a viral video, the rapper and vocalist remarked, “One round of applause for Diljit Bhai! Diljit Bhai and I last did a song together in 2011—Lakk 28. After that, we haven’t been able to collaborate on a song. So now, everyone, make this video and tag Diljit Bhai so that Yo Yo and Diljit Bhai come together again soon."

Honey Singh mentioned Diljit Dosanjh during his recent show in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering, Singh spoke to Dosanjh and remarked, “We are all family, we are one. So, I won’t just say ‘Punjabi aa gaya oye.’ I’ll say, ‘Punjabi aa gaya oye, Marathi aa gaya oye, Gujarati aa gaya oye, Bihari aa gaya oye, Bangali aa gaya oye, Mallu aa gaya oye… we are one.'"

Honey Singh and Diljit Dosanjh have been long-time pals. Recently, the Lungi Dance singer stood up for Dosanjh, despite advice to change song lyrics mentioning alcohol and violence. “They aren’t shutting down liquor stores. Let them make it a dry state, and make India a dry country. Then we can have a conversation about all this," Singh told India Today, reacting to the situation.

Honey Singh has stated that he supports the notion of an alcohol-free country, citing his own decision to stop drinking. He considered the notion of adjusting to such orders and joked about changing songs like Char Bottle Vodka into instrumentals, implying that he should now sing about traditional Indian beverages like lassi or jal jeera. “We’ll definitely join this campaign. We’ll sing a song about lassi, about chhaas, about jal jeera. You know, something similar," he said.

