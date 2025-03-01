Inside PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Sea Facing Duplex Home

Entertainment
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor live in a 'Three Sixty West' duplex apartment in Mumbai. The sea-facing home is no less than a palace inside. It's a masterpiece of art and design.
Located on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, this apartment was bought by Shahid and Mira for ₹58 crore. It is spread over 10,000 square feet. Mira has decorated it beautifully.
Shahid and Mira have decorated this 4-bedroom home with great affection. It includes a home theater, lounge, guest room, air gym, mini pantry, and office space.
Architect Ankur Khosla designed this home. Art consultant Maya Puri helped select the artwork for this home, which is quite unique and adds to the overall aesthetic.
With small chairs and paintings, this hanging art design is the center of attraction. Looking at it, you can understand how Mira and Shahid have decorated the entire home.
Mira has also installed a low bed in her home's room. The color contrast is quite beautiful. You can also decorate your bedroom in this way for a modern look.
Mira Kapoor has not used the same color for the wall behind the sofa, but has given two colors. In which half stroke has been left. The incomplete painting art also looks great.
The wall is kept wooden with a very comfortable sofa. The wall is beautifully decorated. Looking at this sofa, you feel like sitting, right?
Mira has also decorated the dining area very beautifully. White chairs are placed with the dining table. The chandelier is also kept white. Blue art has been used on the wall.
The sea-facing balcony is quite spacious. Mira has placed a sofa and center table here. Along with this, natural beauty has been enhanced by planting large plants.
