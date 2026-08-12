Sunita Ahuja once gave a cheeky reply talking about what made Govinda super impressed by her, and it's not for everyone. Keep scrolling to know more.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's marriage is one of a kind. She has always been vocal about him having alleged multiple affairs and how they paved through it all to sustain their married life. Even during her recent appearance at Lock Upp: Season 2, Sunita opened up that Chichi had many affairs and that she would rather have a son like him.

Govinda Seemingly Accepts Affair Claims

However, in a recent statement, as per ANI, Govinda denied the affair claims and also seemingly accepted it at the same time and spoke highly of his wife. However, during an interview with Curly Tales, Sunita revealed what she did as a teenager to impress Govinda. Yes, talking about how amazing cook her mother is, she revealed that she cooked a meal for him to make him fall in love with her.

Sunita told Curly Tales, “Initially, when I got married, ghar mein kanda-lassan (onion-garlic) meri mother-in-law nahi khati thi. Maine sab sikh liya khana banana. I can make mutton, I can make biryani, I can make chicken. Mein 16 saal ki thi when I met Govinda. Tab maine usko bhindi and tuar daal banake khilaya tha. Because my mom is a really good cook, toh maine mummy se dekh dekh ke sikha because mujhe pata tha Govinda is a foodie. Toh isko patake ke liye khana banana sikh lo bhaiya. Tab ye admi control mein rahega.”

About Their Marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in a private ceremony in March 1987. Govinda was already a big star by then. They have two children together.