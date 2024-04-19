Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Female tiktoker dances on Lamborghini car, breaks windshield instantly; sparks widespread criticism

    A viral video shows a TikToker dancing on a Lamborghini's roof, causing its windscreen to shatter. The incident has sparked debate about the pursuit of online fame and responsibility. Some doubt the video's authenticity, while others criticize the woman's actions and emphasize respecting property.

    WATCH: Female tiktoker dances on Lamborghini car, breaks windshield instantly; sparks widespread criticism vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    In the era of social media, influencers and content creators often go to great lengths to capture attention online. However, a recent viral video has stirred frustration among audiences as it portrays a woman dancing on the roof of a Lamborghini, ultimately causing damage to its windscreen.

    Shared across various social media platforms, including Reddit, the video features a TikToker dressed in a pink tube top and white skater skirt. In the footage, she runs up the hood of a blue Lamborghini before climbing onto its windscreen and reaching its roof. As she steps onto the roof, the windscreen shatters, leaving a noticeable crack.

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

    The incident has led many to question the motivations behind such risky behaviour in pursuit of online fame. The video has elicited mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment at witnessing damage inflicted upon an expensive vehicle.

    This isn't the first instance of the woman, known as TikTok user @snowbunnyjelly, engaging in such antics. Previous videos depict her throwing slushies on cars, jumping on their roofs, and even hurling bats at them.

    SEXY photos: TMC former MP Nusrat Jahan flaunts her curves in bikini top; fans don't miss it

    The video has sparked debate among viewers, with speculation arising regarding its authenticity. Some have raised doubts about the ease with which the car's window shattered under her weight, while others have suggested that the video may have been staged for dramatic effect.

    Comments on the video reflect diverse opinions, with some criticizing the woman's actions and others questioning the reaction to the incident. Many viewers have expressed frustration, underscoring the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and respecting others' property.

     

    MC dances on top of car and breaks the windshield 🤦‍♂️
    byu/EthanthegamerGD inImTheMainCharacter
    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai marriage what is the secret behind their 17-years old union ? Actor reveals RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai marriage: What is the SECRET behind their 17-years-old union? Actor reveals

    'Mlecchan' title poster: 'Aadujeevitham' fame actor KR Gokul's first look out rkn

    ‘Mlecchan’ title poster: ‘Aadujeevitham’ fame actor KR Gokul’s first look out

    cricket IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash osf

    IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

    Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri Rude and jealous RBA

    (WATCH) Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri RUDE and jealous; read on

    L360: Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal-Shobana set to return after 15 years; Check RKN

    L360: Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal-Shobana set to return after 15 years; Check

    Recent Stories

    Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai marriage what is the secret behind their 17-years old union ? Actor reveals RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai marriage: What is the SECRET behind their 17-years-old union? Actor reveals

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)

    Mouni Roy HOT SEXY photos: 'Naagin' actress raises temperature as she dons sizzling saree with backless blouse RKK

    Mouni Roy HOT SEXY photos: 'Naagin' actress raises temperature as she dons sizzling saree with backless blouse

    Explained Isfahan's significance as Iran's nuclear hub and why Israel chose this site for its attack snt

    Explained: Isfahan's significance as Iran's nuclear hub and why Israel chose this site for its attack

    'Mlecchan' title poster: 'Aadujeevitham' fame actor KR Gokul's first look out rkn

    ‘Mlecchan’ title poster: ‘Aadujeevitham’ fame actor KR Gokul’s first look out

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon