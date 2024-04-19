Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: TMC former MP Nusrat Jahan flaunts her curves in bikini top; fans don't miss it

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Bengali actress and former All India Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's latest Instagram photos is about 'wanderlust'! In her most recent video, the actress looked stunning in a bikini top and a relaxed bottom.

    article_image1

    Nusrat Jahan has long been the subject of gossip about her personal life and fashion choices. She routinely shares photographs and videos from her fashion diaries with her fans and admirers.
     

    article_image2

    The actress has taken to Instagram to share 'such a gorgeous' flashback photos from her holiday. In the sexy photographs, Nusrat Jahan cranked up the heat in a blue bikini.

    article_image3

    At the beach, she can be seen soaking in the sun and getting her 'Vitamin Sea.' The actress stepped up her fashion game with a netted shrug. 

    article_image4

    "No beach wavy hair…But I DONT CARE.. Oh and a lot of Tan"…Nusrat captioned the post with hashtags, #happyvibes #beachlove #famtime and #gratitude
     

    article_image5

    Talking about her fashion sense, "We always have a stylist for our public appearances, but I prefer comfort over style for daily style. My sweater makes me happier! I stray from trends and have no style. My stylist is informed. Denim, shirts, and muslin sarees work for me. I always adored tie-dyed garments, even when they were unpopular. It seems colorful.”

    article_image6

    In the wake of the Sandeshkhali issue, the Trinamool Congress has ousted MP Nussrat Jahan from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Instead of Nusrat Jahan, the party has fielded Nurul Islam.

