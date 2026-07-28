Dulquer Salmaan's birthday celebrations got even more special as the makers of Akashamlo Oka Thara unveiled his character poster as Krishna and announced the release of the film's first song, Chitti Chitti Cheema.

Dulquer Salmaan received a special birthday gift from the makers of his upcoming Telugu film Akashamlo Oka Thara. The team unveiled the actor's character poster, introducing him as Krishna, while also announcing that the film's first song, Chitti Chitti Cheema, will be released later today. The update has heightened excitement among fans eagerly awaiting Dulquer's next Telugu project.

Dulquer's first look hints at a heartwarming story

The newly released poster presents Dulquer Salmaan in a simple and relatable avatar, suggesting that his character, Krishna, is an ordinary man with an inspiring story to tell. The earthy look has already won praise from fans on social media.

Earlier, the film's first-look poster and a glimpse introducing newcomer Sathvika Veeravalli had generated considerable buzz. Going by the promotional material released so far, Akashamlo Oka Thara appears to be a feel-good drama packed with emotion and warmth.

Backed by a strong team

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam. It is presented by leading production houses Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media. National Award-winning composer G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Pan-India release planned

Akashamlo Oka Thara is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film marks Dulquer Salmaan's next Telugu outing after successful films like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, they have hinted that the film will showcase a fresh side of the actor. With the character reveal and first song now out, fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

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