Dating rumours surrounding actress Mrunal Thakur and cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have gained momentum after the two were spotted leaving the same Mumbai café. Neither has addressed the speculation surrounding their alleged relationship.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has once again found herself at the centre of dating rumours. Months after speculation linking her with actor Dhanush made headlines, fresh reports now claim that the Hi Nanna star is dating Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. The rumours gained momentum after the two were reportedly spotted at the same café in Mumbai, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

Dating rumours begin after café spotting

The speculation started after paparazzi shared videos of Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal exiting the same café in Bandra West, Mumbai. Clips circulating on social media show Jaiswal leaving the venue first, followed by Mrunal a short while later.

While the videos have fuelled relationship rumours, there are no photos or videos showing the two together inside the café. Neither Mrunal nor Jaiswal has commented on the reports, and there is no official confirmation that they are dating.

The viral clips have also sparked conversations online about their age difference. Yashasvi Jaiswal is 24 years old, while Mrunal Thakur is 33.

Mrunal was previously linked to Dhanush

This is not the first time Mrunal's personal life has made headlines. Earlier, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with South superstar Dhanush. Speculation intensified after the two attended the premiere of Son of Sardar 2 together, and Mrunal was also seen at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishq Mein.

Several reports even claimed that the pair were planning to get married. However, Mrunal Thakur's team dismissed those rumours, and neither actor publicly acknowledged the speculation. Later, reports suggested that the alleged relationship had ended.

Fans await an official response

As the latest rumours continue to circulate, fans are eager to know whether there is any truth to the reports linking Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal. For now, the claims remain unverified, with neither the actress nor the Indian cricketer issuing a statement.

Until an official confirmation comes from either side, the speculation remains just that—social media buzz driven by a viral sighting.