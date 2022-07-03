Vikram: Here's what Mahesh Babu talked about Kamal Haasan's film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu praised Vikram, the action-comedy starring Kamal Haasan, in a series of comments on social media.

    Bangalore, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Every sphere of society is praising Kamal Haasan's action comedy Vikram. In fact, the movie has received a lot of appreciation from celebrities on social media. Mahesh Babu joined the chorus and sent a series of tweets praising the film on Instagram and Twitter. The superstar penned, "#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother." 

    The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star further said, "Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best ever! It's going to top my playlist for a long time...Shine on!" 

    In a special note addressed to Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu wrote, "And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan...not qualified enough to comment about the acting  All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team."

    The project, written and directed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, with Suriya making a surprise appearance as Rolex. On June 3 of this year, this action drama made it to movie theatres. The project has received excellent reviews in addition to doing well at the box office.

    The movie will now have its global OTT debut on July 8 this year. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, among other languages.

    Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is now vacationing with his family after taking a little leave from work. He will start filming his untitled drama, which is now known as SSMB28, after his return. The director of this eagerly anticipated movie is Trivikram Srinivas.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
