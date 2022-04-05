Watch BTS star Jungkook flirts with a female fan during his live

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jungkook BTS singer, got some flirty messages from fans via Instagram AMA; here's how he responded
     

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Nobody could have seen Jeon Jungkook's flirting side! The BTS member, formerly jokingly referred to as the international playboy, is taking the title very seriously. During his Instagram AMA sessions, the Stay Alive singer has been answering to fans' pick-up lines with romantic comments, leaving the fandom astonished and even embarrassed. He did it again at a VLive on Tuesday, just a day after the Grammys 2022.

    The BTS singer had hosted the session as promised but had no plans for it. The singer discussed the Grammys and his preparation for Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas and gave fans a sneak peek at his incredible playlist. 

    Also Read: Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    During the conversation, Jungkook read aloud a few fan letters. As translated by @haruharu w bts on Twitter, one of them had a fan requesting Jungkook to be their lover for a short period of time.

    “Oppa, can I be your girlfriend," the fan asked, adding that even if it could be for just five seconds. Jungkook teasingly replied, “You want me? try and take me," followed by a laughter. 

    The moment left fans weak in their knees. “Why is he suddenly flirting again pls Jeon Jungkook we’re having a heart attack here," a fan tweeted. “Jungkook mark ur words I’m on my way !!!!!! To Las Vegas let’s get married before dating and all!!!" another fan added. “Screaming crying and throwing up look at him smirking about it!!!!" a third fan tweeted.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    While fans rally from his response, Jungkook and BTS prepare for Permission to Dance on Stage in Las Vegas. The performance will last four days, and the arena is already sold out.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
