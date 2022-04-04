Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    The 64th Grammy Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3 (Monday, April 4, IST). The star-studded event was hosted by Trevor Noah. Here are five moments that made Grammys 2022 all the more special.

    Image: Getty Images

    This year’s Grammy Awards saw many special moments. From tributes to heartfelt speeches, unlike the drama that unfolded at the Oscars 2022, Grammy Awards saw emotional as well as hilarious moments that have made the award ceremony much more special than what was expected of it.

    While every moment of Grammys 2022 was special in its own way, given that it was being held in person for the first time since the pandemic, there were some extra special moments that will be remembered for a long. Here are the top five moments from the big music night that we think will be remembered for the longest; take a look.

    Image: Getty Images

    Billie Eilish paying tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins: Billie Eilish paid a tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer, Taylor Hawkins who recently died at the age of 50. Billie wore a black t-shirt with Taylor Hawkins while performing on the stage. Images of the drummer were also shown in the backdrop during the tribute to him. Foo Fighters won three Grammys Awards in the Best Rock Album, Best Song and Best Rock Performance categories.

    Image: Getty Images

    India at the Grammys with Ricky Kej: Bengaluru's Ricky Kej has once again made the country proud of his achievements. Ricky’s album ‘Divine Tides’ bagged a Grammy in the Best New Age Album category. Defining his style of music in an interview with Asianet Newsable in February, Ricky Kej said, “The only type of music I make is on the environment, sustainability and positive social impact. I do not make pop music. You will also never see me creating music for a Bollywood film. I have dedicated myself to creating music for a purpose because I feel very strongly about that.”

    Image: Getty Images

    Lady Gaga pays tribute to her ‘Love On Sale’ partner Tony Bennett: It was recently when Tony Bennett (95) informed the world of his Alzheimer's disease. He was the oldest nominee in the Grammys 2022 for his duet album ‘Love on Sale’ with 36-year-old singer Lady Gaga, for which the duo also won the Grammy. While Tony could not attend the award ceremony, Lady Gaga gave a heartfelt tribute to him during her live performance which was dedicated to Bennett.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ukrainian President’s video message for the world: Before John Legend’s performance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually appeared at the Grammy Awards 2022. Zelensky gave a strong message to the world, speaking of Ukraine’s situation amidst its war against Russia. In his video message, he said, “What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people."

    Image: Getty Images

    Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab makes it big: Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab won a Grammy for her song ‘Mohabbat’ in the Best Global Music Performance category. “I feel like this category in of itself has been insane… it should this be called yacht party category,” she said after picking up her awards at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022.

