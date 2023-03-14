Was Naatu Naatu’s Oscars win bought? Makeup artist Shaan Muttathil mocks, alleges THIS

Jacqueline Fernandez’s close friend and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil used the comment section of a post announcing Naatu Naatu's win to ridicule the filmmakers.

Not only did RRR's much-loved song Naatu Naatu, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR, win the award for Best Original Song, but Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers received the award for Best Documentary Short.

RRR created Indian movie history. As Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. The festivities are going to continue for a while after this historic victory. The RRR crew assembled at SS Rajamouli's LA house for the after-Oscars ceremony to celebrate the Naatu Naatu.

Also Read: Why Naatu Naatu won Oscars? 7 exciting reasons jury loves THIS Indian song

On the other hand, as the internet is flooded with congratulations, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist and close friend Shaan Muttathil criticised their victory. On an Instagram post announcing Naatu Naatu’s win, Shaan took to the comments section to mock the RRR filmmakers of the critically acclaimed film. Shaan alleged that the makers ‘bought’ the Oscars, just like in India.

He allegedly wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.”

Many media houses have shared a video of Deepika Padukone presenting the Naatu Naatu live performance at the Oscars. Shaan's remark got criticism from netizens, who bashed him for comparing a prestigious Oscars award ceremony to Indian awards shows.

The excitement brought in by the dancers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava throughout the live performance left the crowd in great spirits. Naatu Naatu triumphed over other songs such as Applause, Hold My Hand, Raise Me Up, and This Is A Life.

Also Read: 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: A look at how top politicians reacted

About RRR:

The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and is set in the 1920s. It follows a tribal chieftain, Komaram Bheem, and a police officer, Alluri Sitarama Raju, as they battle for his people's liberation from the British. The magnum opus film grossed over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. In crucial parts are Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson, among many others.