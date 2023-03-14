Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Naatu Naatu’s Oscars win bought? Makeup artist Shaan Muttathil mocks, alleges THIS

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s close friend and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil used the comment section of a post announcing Naatu Naatu's win to ridicule the filmmakers.

    Was Naatu Naatu Oscars win bought? Jacqueline Fernandez makeup artist Shaan Muttathil mocks and alleges this RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Not only did RRR's much-loved song Naatu Naatu, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR, win the award for Best Original Song, but Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers received the award for Best Documentary Short. 

    RRR created Indian movie history. As Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. The festivities are going to continue for a while after this historic victory. The RRR crew assembled at SS Rajamouli's LA house for the after-Oscars ceremony to celebrate the Naatu Naatu.

    Also Read: Why Naatu Naatu won Oscars? 7 exciting reasons jury loves THIS Indian song

    On the other hand, as the internet is flooded with congratulations, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist and close friend Shaan Muttathil criticised their victory. On an Instagram post announcing Naatu Naatu’s win, Shaan took to the comments section to mock the RRR filmmakers of the critically acclaimed film. Shaan alleged that the makers ‘bought’ the Oscars, just like in India. 

    1

    He allegedly wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.” 

    Many media houses have shared a video of Deepika Padukone presenting the Naatu Naatu live performance at the Oscars. Shaan's remark got criticism from netizens, who bashed him for comparing a prestigious Oscars award ceremony to Indian awards shows.

    Oscars 2023 after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA house; MM Keeravani plays piano, Ram Charan poses with awards (Inside photos)

    The excitement brought in by the dancers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava throughout the live performance left the crowd in great spirits. Naatu Naatu triumphed over other songs such as Applause, Hold My Hand, Raise Me Up, and This Is A Life.

    Also Read: 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: A look at how top politicians reacted

    About RRR:
    The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and is set in the 1920s. It follows a tribal chieftain, Komaram Bheem, and a police officer, Alluri Sitarama Raju, as they battle for his people's liberation from the British. The magnum opus film grossed over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. In crucial parts are Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson, among many others.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

    Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom romance will make you sweat in summers

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid?

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case

