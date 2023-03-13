Why Naatu Naatu won Oscars? 7 exciting reasons jury loves THIS Indian song

Oscars 2023: All of the elements of the superhit musical number 'Naatu Naatu' - which won a historic Oscar for Best Original Song - fell into place over 19 months. Here are some interesting facts about MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli's RRR 'Naatu Naatu'.

SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The electrifying composition was shot on the stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Olivia Morris.

Naatu Naatu was nominated with other amazing songs like Say it Like a Woman's Applause, Top Gun Maverick's Hold My Hand, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Raise Me Up, and Everything Everywhere All at Once's This Is a Life.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the to accept Best Original Song trophy as the crowd cheered for them. Keeravani said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars."

Keeravani then sang the following few lines, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my families. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Earlier in the evening, during the 95th Academy Awards, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipliganj sang Naatu Naatu live on stage. Deepika Padukone, the actress, introduced the performance to the crowd, who gave it a standing ovation.

Let's talk about Naatu Naatu: 7 facts about RRR song that wowed the jury

1) Naatu Naatu bests Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga:

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, made history in January when it won the Golden Globe for best original song, surpassing competitors such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. The song also received the Critics' Choice award for best song the same month.

"It's not just because of the music or the dance - the entire story of RRR can be summarised within these 10 minutes of Naatu Naatu," the film's director, SS Rajamouli, told Vanity Fair.

2) Lyrics:

Lyricist Chandrabose was composer MM Keeravani's favourite, and both created this award-winning song. It is said, in an interview, that most of the song was finished writing in two days, but it took 19 months for the remaining portion to come together.

3) Music:

RRR crew worked almost 19 months to finalize the tune we're listening to. Composer Keeravaani created more than 20 songs before settling on the current version based on a vote. The majority of the RRR team opted for the current version seen in the film.

4) Naatu Naatu’s Ukraine connection:

This may come as a surprise to some. Naatu Naatu was shot just in front of Ukrainian President Zelenskky's residence. SS Rajamouli claimed they could obtain authorization for the production since Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had previously worked as an actor. In reality, the president backed team Naatu Naatu's efforts.

5) Hooksteps:

Did you know there are 80 different ways to do the hook step? It took 18 takes to decide which one be finalized for Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli also mentioned that he froze frames to determine whether or not Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were in sync.

Prem Rakshit, the song's choreographer, is credited with most of Naatu Naatu's popularity, according to Rajamouli and Keeravani.

6) Singers:

Naatu Naatu, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, received several notable accolades, including the Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award, Houston Film Critics Society, and others.

7) Story:

RRR is a historical fantasy starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR that portrays the imaginary narrative of two rebels fighting against British authority in India. Rajamouli describes Naatu Naatu as a "battle scene" in which two independence fighters use dancing to bring a British officer to his knees. "The song is a tale within the bigger plot of the film," remarked the director.

The team shot the song over 15 days, operating 12 hours a day with 150 dancers and a crew of 200 people. Ram Charan, in one of his interview, said, "the song is no longer our song. It belongs to the public. People of different age groups and cultures have embraced it."