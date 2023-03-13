Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: A look at how top politicians reacted

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the win and said, "It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song."

    Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers win Oscars: A look at how top politicians reacted AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 13) congratulated the team members of Telugu film 'RRR' after 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular hit song made history by becoming the first-ever song from an Indian production to win at the 95th Academy Awards.

    In two separate tweets, PM Modi congratulated India's twin Oscars win as other than 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged the 'best documentary' honour.

    Also read: Oscars 2023: Here's how fans react when Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' (WATCH)

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars."

    In another tweet, the Prime Minister congratulated the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for the honour. "Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars," PM Modi said.

    Also read: Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "heartiest congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar. These two women have made India in proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the win and said, "It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song."

    Also read: Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and others hail the huge milestone

    Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav posted a tweet with a clip of the moment when the team was handed the award with the caption "global glory for RRR". Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri, heaping praises, said the two Oscar wins were a big moment for Indian cinema on the world stage.

    The song featured in the film set in the British-era, is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. It features a rustic percussion beat and showcases the inner energy and stamina of the characters. The film has won several accolades including a Golden Globes award in January.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sanctions development works worth Rs 1000 crore

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sanctions development works worth Rs 1000 crore

    Budget session to resume today, Opposition to corner Modi govt on THESE issues AJR

    Budget session to resume today, Opposition to corner Modi govt on THESE issues

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 17

    From the India Gate: Trash to cash, Rajasthan police 'waist' strategy and more

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report AJR

    ICMR data reveals five respiratory viruses triggered infection scenario over last five months: Report

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sanctions development works worth Rs 1000 crore

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sanctions development works worth Rs 1000 crore

    WPL 2023, UP Warrioirz vs Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI thumps UPW by 8 wickets to stay atop-ayh

    WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI thumps UPW by 8 wickets to stay atop

    Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and others hail the huge milestone vma

    Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and others hail the huge milestone

    Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; here's what she said RBA

    Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; here's what she said

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines - adt

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon