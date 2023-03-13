'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: A look at how top politicians reacted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the win and said, "It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 13) congratulated the team members of Telugu film 'RRR' after 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular hit song made history by becoming the first-ever song from an Indian production to win at the 95th Academy Awards.

In two separate tweets, PM Modi congratulated India's twin Oscars win as other than 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged the 'best documentary' honour.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars."

In another tweet, the Prime Minister congratulated the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for the honour. "Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars," PM Modi said.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "heartiest congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar. These two women have made India in proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the win and said, "It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song."

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav posted a tweet with a clip of the moment when the team was handed the award with the caption "global glory for RRR". Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri, heaping praises, said the two Oscar wins were a big moment for Indian cinema on the world stage.

The song featured in the film set in the British-era, is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. It features a rustic percussion beat and showcases the inner energy and stamina of the characters. The film has won several accolades including a Golden Globes award in January.