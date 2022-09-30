Was Khloe Kardashian secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal? Read this

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been the topic of conversation on The Kardashians, given that the second season's premiere saw the former couple welcomed their second baby boy via surrogate.



In the second episode, Khloe recently revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that she said no to Thompson, who initially asked her to marry him.

The proposal allegedly took place in December 2019, per People. Khloe and Tristan had resumed their romance despite the infidelity scandal when he asked Kardashian to marry him a second time, and she said yes around February 2021, according to People. The couple later became pregnant with a second child through surrogacy in the closing weeks of 2021, albeit it was at that time that it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe reportedly broke the news of the paternity controversy in December 2021, ending the covert engagement. On July of this year, Khloe and Tristan had their kid, and it was revealed in the debut episode of The Kardashians that Tristan had also visited the hospital to greet his newborn boy. Khloe and Tristan later separated.

On the episode, Kardashian also discussed having Tristan visit the hospital as their kid was being born "Tristan wants to be here, so I decided to let him come even though I wasn't sure whether or not I should allow him to. This time will never come back." The most recent edition of the show included Kim discussing the timing of Thompson's marriage proposals as she recalled him phoning to admit that he would marry Khloe on Valentine's Day.