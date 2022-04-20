Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files' is now in Israel; read details

Yes, it is right, superhit film ‘The Kashmir Files' extends its global footprint to Israel; learn more

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files,' a film with a huge effect, has transformed people's perceptions by bringing an unsaid but extremely sensitive issue to the public's attention. The picture garnered positive reviews from reviewers and audiences, and its success was mirrored at the box office, which broke all previous records.



The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's objective of imparting a message of social justice to the viewers was beautifully realised. The picture, which was shot on a shoestring budget, went on to smash box office records throughout the world.

While the film received a lot of affection from the Indian audience, it also touched the hearts of many others from all over the world. The film is slated to release in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28th, after a successful run in theatres for over a month. It has been subtitled specifically for the region's mass audience.

The exodus drama, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.