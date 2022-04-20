Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files' is now in Israel; read details

    Yes, it is right, superhit film ‘The Kashmir Files' extends its global footprint to Israel; learn more 
     

    Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files is now in Israel; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files,' a film with a huge effect, has transformed people's perceptions by bringing an unsaid but extremely sensitive issue to the public's attention. The picture garnered positive reviews from reviewers and audiences, and its success was mirrored at the box office, which broke all previous records.

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's objective of imparting a message of social justice to the viewers was beautifully realised. The picture, which was shot on a shoestring budget, went on to smash box office records throughout the world.

    Also read: ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    While the film received a lot of affection from the Indian audience, it also touched the hearts of many others from all over the world. The film is slated to release in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28th, after a successful run in theatres for over a month. It has been subtitled specifically for the region's mass audience.

    The exodus drama, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

    Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan's wedding card; Check out

    Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it RBA

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it

    Here what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad RBA

    Here's what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad

    Yash s KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan s wedding card Check out gcw

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan's wedding card; Check out

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83 Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter drb

    Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83; Anupam Kher condolences his death on Twitter

    Hollywood The Flash actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii arrested again drb

    ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii; arrested again

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes here s what leaked images mean gcw

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it RBA

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

    Tennis Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report snt

    Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes-dnm

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon