Yash's KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan's wedding card; Check out

KGF is more than just a name; it is a brand. On April 14, 'KGF Chapter 2' was released globally, and fans were ecstatic. 'Rocky Bhai' is not only topping the box office, but also winning over his followers' hearts.

Do you recall the famous line —— "Violence, Violence, Violence..I don't like it. I avoid! But... violence likes me, I can't avoid!" from 'KGF Chapter 2' starring Yash? Others who have seen the film are still whispering this line, while those who haven't seen the trailer may feel the buzz.

On May 13, a man called Chandrashekar will marry Shweta in Karnataka's Belegavi. "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don't Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can't Avoid," he wrote on his wedding card. On his wedding card, a Rocky Bhai fan replicated the 'Violence' speech. The image has gone popular on social media, and it has been dubbed as the Rocky Bhai craze.

Rocky Bhai is constructing his age, his empire, from the silver screen to the real world.

Magnum Opus KGF: Chapter 2 craze began long before the film was released in theatres. As soon as it was released in theatres, the film began to spread its charm at the box office on advance booking windows, and as expected, the film is showing the effect on the box office post-release as well, collecting 240 crore in just two days, which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

