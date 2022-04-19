Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    After 83, Ranveer Singh is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, the trailer of which was released on Tuesday. During the event of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh talked about whether he and Deepika Padukone would want to have a baby boy or a baby daughter. Does it mean that the couple is planning on their first child together?

    South beauty Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu reportedly became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are also expecting their first child soon. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were blessed with a baby girl in January through surrogacy. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too are proud parents of their year-old daughter. With so many celebrities becoming parents and actresses proving that motherhood will not stop them from work, has us all thinking if Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also planning to become parents soon.

    Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ saw its trailer release event on Tuesday. During the event, Ranveer, who plays the character of a to-be father who goes to every length in order to save his unborn child, was asked whether if Deepika want a daughter or a son.

    To this, ‘Jayeshbhai’ Ranveer Singh had a ‘Jordaar’ reply to it. "When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here. Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with – be it a boy or girl, it will be a true blessing. So no choice there,” he said while answering the question.

    Ranveer Singh’s answer to the question was no ordinary one. It was, in fact, a dialogue from his film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ where he will be playing the character of a Gujarati man.

    The film is all set to release in the theatres next month on May 13. Film’s trailer which was released on Tuesday, has been received exceptionally well by the audience.

    The comedy social drama will also feature Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in the lead role, opposite Ranveer Singh.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in sports drama 83, a film that was based on India’s win at the 1983 cricket world cup. While Ranveer played Kapil Dev’s character on the screen, Deepika was seen as his wife Romy.

