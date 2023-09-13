Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files'

    In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, iconic and stalwart Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah, who previously worked with Vivek Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files, has revealed being shocked to see The Kashmir Files doing well at the box office. Finally, the noted Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has given out a reaction related to the veteran actor and his statement.

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, which recently won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards, has been a topic of discussion since its release last year for the storyline and subject. The film takes inspiration from the 1990 ouster of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

    In a recent interview, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had previously collaborated with Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files, said about being surprised and shocked to see The Kashmir Files doing well at the box office. He said, "It is disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times, do not get seen. But these filmmakers must not lose heart and continue telling stories."

    Talking about the controversial comments of veteran actor, the director, Vivek Agnihotri, told the news portal, "I do not think that after winning the National Award, these crazy people will stop criticising, which is in the interest of the country. These are crazy people. Imagine that there is a state where around 5 lakh people are displaced, killed, murdered, and raped. These guys say nothing like this happened. It is all propaganda. Naseer Bhai has grown old and cynical. I do not think he knows what he is talking about. He needs some help."

    The film featured Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles and emerged as one of last year’s biggest Hindi hits with reported earnings of over Rs 250 crores. Meanwhile, Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, slated to release on September 28, featuring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda, among others. It revolves around the victory of India in preparing a vaccine for the world to save them from the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic.

