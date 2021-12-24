  • Facebook
    Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a 'light catcher' [Photos]

    Anushka Sharma is in South Africa with her husband, Virat Kohli.  She has posted a few sun-kissed snaps of herself, which is totally unmissable. Check out the same here.  
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
    Anushka Sharma is in South Africa with cricketer husband Virat Kohli for the Indian cricket team's Test series. She has posted a few sun-kissed snaps of herself where she was seen wearing a loose white T-shirt, joggers of brown colour and had a beautiful smile on her face. She had captioned the photos as "I'm a light catcher". Arjun Kapoor had addressed her as a gifted gal while Neeti Mohan by heart emojis.

    Fans speculated that Virat was the one taking the photo behind the camera. They commented saying, "Picture clicked By MR KING". Another fan also wrote that Anushka's husband is a really good photographer, sure catches the light in her. She also received a lot of compliments from her fans. She was also called as sunshine and cute.

    Virat had previously been a photographer for Anushka. He had clicked a video on the phone, and the clip also had his voiceover. He had called her selfless and also said she was humble despite being successful.

    He had said that Anushka had been a ray of inspiration for him, and she is still the selfless person he had met years ago. She was an icon in her own right and has been a  fantastic mother, an amazing partner.

    Anushka had even captured Virat's mood in a series of photos. She had talked about his off-field personality and a side that's only known to (her). He has been the perfect balance of passion and calm. He has been funny, he's caring, there are so many layers to his passion, just like his story.      

    Also read: Year-Ender 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and more celebs who welcomed baby this year

    On the work front, the actress had made her debut with h Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She completed 13 years in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has been on a break from acting since her movie Zero. 

    Also read: All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour
     

