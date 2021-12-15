All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed a press conference on Wednesday (December 15) for the first time since Rohit Sharma replaced him as ODI and T20I captain.

Is all not well between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Virat Kohli? While addressing a press conference on Wednesday (December 14), the Indian Test captain broke his silence over the captaincy change since Rohit Sharma replaced him as ODI and T20I skipper. Ahead of India's tour to South Africa, slated to begin on December 26, Virat Kohli also clarified that he did not ask the BCCI to be rested for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas.

Here's a look at five shocking remarks Virat Kohli made today, which also reveals some friction and communication gap between the BCCI and the Indian Test captain:

1. "I was told hours before the selection committee meeting that I won't be ODI captain."

Virat Kohli revealed that he was approached 1.5 hours before the selection committee meeting, where the Indian Test skipper was informed about the BCCI's decision to remove him as ODI captain.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed with me the Test squad. Before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors had decided that I wouldn't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," Kohli said.

2. "I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests."

Virat Kohli, who had announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 would be his last campaign as T20I skipper for the Men in Blue, said that when he decided to take this step, the BCCI had accepted it well, calling it a 'progressive step.'

"I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear, but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats, then that is fine," Kohli added.

3. "These are lies, did not ask BCCI to be rested for ODI series."

In his address to the media, Virat Kohli also clarified that he was available for the ODI series against South Africa and did not ask for a break, as reported earlier. The 33-year-old said there was no communication with the Board about being rested. "This question should be asked to the people who are writing about this, not me. These are lies. I have not asked BCCI to rest me," Kohli added.

Yesterday, several media reports suggested that Virat Kohli had asked for a break after the 3-match Test series to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday. However, BCCI quashed the claim clarifying that Kohli had not asked for any break and was very much part of the ODI series.

4. "No rift with Rohit Sharma. I am committed to Indian cricket."

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli also cleared the air around his 'alleged rift' with India's recently appointed ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he does not have any issues with the Hitman and is committed to Indian cricket.

"I have no problems with Rohit. I've been clarifying this for the last two years. I'm tired of it. Any action or communication from me will never be to demean the team. I'm committed to Indian cricket," Kohli clarified.

Meanwhile, praising Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills, Virat Kohli added that the Hitman is a very able captain and is tactically very sound. "My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Along with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, who is a great manager, they will get my 100 per cent support in ODIs and T20Is," Kohli said.

5. "About captaincy, I have been honest and have done that up to my potential."

Asked about how he looked at his journey at the helm of the Men in Blue in the limited-overs cricket, Virat Kohli said he had done the best according to his potential, taking pride in his performances.

"I have done the best that I could. I have taken pride in my performances. The motivation of the team will not drop. I have been honest about captaincy and have done that up to my potential. About my batting, when you know you've been doing well, you know how to perform. Those things won't go away. It's about understanding your game and doing what you have been," Kohli asserted.

India and South Africa will play three Tests, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January 2022. Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a hamstring injury.