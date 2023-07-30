Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Sobhita Dhulipala's angry walk, ignoring Ishaan Khattar on the ramp raises eyebrows

    Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter graced the India Couture Week 2023 as showstoppers for ace fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress raised eyebrows as she appeared to ignore Ishaan on the ramp. 

    Viral Video Sobhita Dhulipala's angry walk ignoring Ishaan Khattar on the ramp raised eyebrows RBA
    Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar stole the show at India Couture Week 2023 for fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The stars looked great as they walked the runway in an ensemble from the fashion designer duo's most recent collection. While their costumes drew notice, it was an embarrassing moment they had on the runway that went viral.

    Sobhita and Ishaan were spotted turning heads in images and videos from the event published on social media. Ishaan walked the runway in black attire, while Sobhita wore a dazzling silver gown. The stars walked the runway separately before posing together. Ishaan moved his head to glance at Sobhita as they posed. Sobhita, on the other hand, did not reciprocate, resulting in an awkward moment between the two.

    Many social media users noticed the awkward look and took to various social media platforms to comment on it. “I will ignore my life problems as Sobhita ignored Ishaan," a comment read. “Why shobita is angry?" asked another. “Did he step on her dress?😂😂 she looks angry 😂😂," a user asked.

    “I am finding it extremely insulting towards Ishan. Could have at the very least looked at him once," a Reddit user said. “Oh gawd why did she do that ?? It was not needed at all. Every designer has a couple collections it was not the case that Ishan is a prop or something," added another.

    The India Couture Week 2023 began on July 25 with Kiara Advani turning showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock’s opening show. The fashion show will go on until August 2, with designer Rahul Mishra will be doing the grand finale.

