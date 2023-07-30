Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Fardeen Khan getting divorced from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years? Read THIS

    Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani married in 2005, and have two children, Diani and Azarius. According to the latest reports, they have been living separately for over a year and heading for divorce.
     

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    There appears to be a problem in the marriage of actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani. The pair is rumoured to be splitting up and has opted to part ways peacefully. Fardeen and Natasha married in 2005 and have two sons, Diani and Azarius. They had been living apart for almost a year, according to a report in the Times Of India. "It's been over a year since the two have been living separately," a person close to them told the site.

    Problems reportedly began to arise between the two. When they could not cope with the situation, they chose to part ways for the sake of each other." Fardeen is presently residing in Mumba with his mother, while Natasha is residing in London with her children. What went wrong between them is still unknown. Fardeen and Natasha's wedding was a magnificent ceremony in 2005. The couple received their first child, a daughter, in 2013, and their second child, a son, in 2017

    Fardeen was absent from Bollywood for a long time, but reports of his return are now common. Kookie Gulati is supposedly directing him in a film alongside Riteish Deshmukh Visfot. Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza would also appear in the film. He is also expected to appear in the follow-up to his 2005 smash, No Entry.

    Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaye, after which he took a break from acting to spend time with his family.

    In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, he discussed his break from the film business. "After my father died, I needed some time off," he explained. I went through a difficult period. In 2009, only a few months after my father died, I experienced a little health scare. Natasha and I were eager to start a family at the time. We had difficulty having children, so we had to resort to IVF. In Mumbai, we had a poor experience with physicians. Natasha suffered greatly since IVF is a difficult procedure. It's quite taxing on your body and health," he explained.

    Natasha Madhvani is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actress Mumtaz. Fardeen Khan is Suzanne Khan's cousin, as is actor Zayed Khan.
     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
