Shruti Haasan reacted angrily when a paparazzi called her "mumma" at a public appearance, in a moment that instantly went viral. The event has ignited a debate over personal limits, with many supporting her position.

A quick but harsh confrontation between actor Shruti Haasan and the paparazzi has gone viral online, when the actor reacted sharply to being called as "mumma" during a public appearance.

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The incident occurred as Shruti was exiting a restaurant and was surrounded by photographers. While she was posing for photos, one of the paparazzi addressed her as "mumma," which did not sit well with the actor.

She said, visibly upset, "Kaun hai mumma?" "Who is mumma? Is it your mum? What do you mean?). The scene was filmed and soon spread across social media.

Here's a clip:

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The video elicited diverse views online. Several people defended Shruti, accusing the paparazzi of violating her personal limits. “They didn't call her, they asked for a picture with the elderly woman who was present, thinking she was her mumma. Kuch bhi (sic),” one user wrote, while another pointed out the lack of basic courtesy in such interactions.

Shruti is not the first performer to protest against inappropriate paparazzi activity. Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have already spoken out about similar events.

Shruti will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam produce the film through Lightbox Media. She will also appear in Salaar: Part 2, with Prabhas.