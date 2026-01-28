Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: A Look at Her Journey and Surprising Facts
Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, turns 40 today. Born on January 28 in Chennai, the actress found greater success in South cinema. On her birthday, discover some shocking facts about her.
The truth about this Bollywood beauty
You might be surprised to learn that 40-year-old Shruti Haasan was born before her parents, Sarika and Kamal Haasan, got married. They were in a live-in relationship at the time.
About Shruti Haasan's parents
When Shruti was 2, her parents married in 1988. Her sister Akshara was born after the wedding. Her parents later divorced in 2004.
Shruti Haasan's acting career
Shruti began as a playback singer at age 6 in 1992. She debuted as a lead in 'Luck' (2009) and did several Bollywood films but didn't find major success there.
Shruti Haasan hid her name
Shruti Haasan said in an interview she used a fake name in school. She didn't want anyone to know she was a film star's daughter, so she called herself Pooja Ramchandran.
Shruti Haasan's South films
Shruti also worked in South cinema. Her first was 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' (2011). She later starred in hits like 'Race Gurram' (2014), 'Krack' (2021), and 'Salaar' (2023).
Shruti Haasan's upcoming films
On the work front, Shruti will be in 'Train' and 'Salaar Part 2'. She was last seen in the 2025 film 'Coolie' with Rajinikanth in the lead role.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.