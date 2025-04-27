Image Credit : Instagram

Shruti Hassan stated “I have hurt some people and I wish I didn’t do that. Everything else, I have like zero regrets. I’m like, okay, I was a clown, it’s fine. Just some people that were very valuable to me, I hurt them by mistake and I always now spend my time saying sorry for it."

Shruti Hassan revealed that she doesn’t regret her past relationships, but she does acknowledge that she has made mistakes along the way. Shruti admitted that she has unintentionally hurt people she cared about and now spends time making amends. She reflected on how relationships have influenced her, sometimes more than she would have liked, but emphasized that she has always been loyal and true to herself.