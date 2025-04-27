- Home
Shruti Haasan recently addressed relationship trolls who questioned her love life, responding with a candid and unapologetic take on personal growth and failed relationships.
Shruti Haasan Addresses Relationship Trolls
Shruti Haasan has always been open about her personal life, but still people didn't stop questioning and judging her relationships. In a recent interview, she responded to trolls who ask, “Which number boyfriend is this?” with a candid reply. She explained that, for her, relationships aren’t about numbers but about the experiences she has had in her journey to find love.
No Regrets, But Lessons Learned
Shruti Hassan stated “I have hurt some people and I wish I didn’t do that. Everything else, I have like zero regrets. I’m like, okay, I was a clown, it’s fine. Just some people that were very valuable to me, I hurt them by mistake and I always now spend my time saying sorry for it."
Shruti Hassan revealed that she doesn’t regret her past relationships, but she does acknowledge that she has made mistakes along the way. Shruti admitted that she has unintentionally hurt people she cared about and now spends time making amends. She reflected on how relationships have influenced her, sometimes more than she would have liked, but emphasized that she has always been loyal and true to herself.
Moving On Without Bitterness
Shruti Hassan spoke about her relationships saying, “We all have that one dangerous ex, apart from that, I do close the chapter with no regrets. That’s why when people say, oh, which number boyfriend is this? You’re not understanding – for you it’s a number, for me it’s the number of times I failed at having the love I want. So, I don’t feel bad about it…but I feel a little bad. Of course, I’m human."
Shruti also spoke about how she handles breakups, stating that she doesn’t blame her partners when things don’t work out. She believes that people grow and change at different paces, and sometimes, relationships simply don’t align. Despite the ups and downs, she maintains a positive outlook, saying that she closes each chapter without regrets and focuses on moving forward.
Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Projects
Beyond her personal life, Shruti continues to shine in her career. She was last seen in films like Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. She is currently working on exciting new projects, including Coolie, Jana Nayagan, and Train.