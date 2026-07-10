Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Spider-Man star Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai for the highly anticipated India premiere of their epic fantasy film, The Odyssey. The duo's arrival on July 10, 2026, has sent fans into a frenzy, with videos and images quickly going viral across social media platforms.

It's the Odyssey time in India! Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai on Friday, July 10, 2026, for the highly anticipated India premiere of Nolan’s epic fantasy film, The Odyssey. Their arrival has sparked a viral sensation among fans and media alike, making headlines across social media platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Odyssey In India!

This premiere marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema enthusiasts. The Odyssey is the first Christopher Nolan film to receive a dedicated premiere in the country. The Mumbai premiere is a crucial stop on the film's global promotional tour, which has already seen its world premiere in London on July 6, 2026.

Take a look at the video

Stars Touch Down, Fans React

At Mumbai's airport, Tom Holland, widely recognised for his role as Spider-Man, was spotted before heading to the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Christopher Nolan arrived separately, accompanied by his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas.

The excitement around their arrival went viral, with numerous pictures and videos of the Hollywood stars at the private airport and hotel circulating online. A few Reports also suggest that Matt Damon, who plays the lead role of Odysseus in the film, is also expected to join Nolan and Holland in Mumbai for the high-profile premiere.

About The Odyssey and Its Release

An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, with Tom Holland portraying his son, Telemachus. The ensemble cast also features acclaimed actors such as Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras, the film showcases Nolan's signature large-scale filmmaking. After its London world premiere on July 6, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. The India premiere events are scheduled to take place on July 10 and 11, just days before its global release.

Nolan and cast members are expected to engage in promotional events and media interactions during their stay in Mumbai. The film has already generated significant buzz. Advance ticket sales for IMAX screenings in Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi have reportedly sold out. The director recently acknowledged the immense anticipation, stating that the audience will ultimately decide the film's fate.