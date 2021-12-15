Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date

The 10th chapter of 'Fast & Furious' saga is now scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2023; read more details

On Tuesday, December 14, big Hollywood production house Universal Pictures announced that the 10th chapter in its Fast & Furious movie franchise will be released on May 19, 2023. The movie had been initially scheduled for a wide release on April 7, 2023, but now it is changed.

Last summer, the most recent Fast & Furious film, F9 opened in theatres and grossed $726 million worldwide. Outstanding numbers were less than other movies in the series, mainly because Covid has depressed ticket sales.

Fast & Furious 10 now settles into the start of the summer box office season, taking the place of a formerly announced untitled Universal event film. It’s wedged in the 2023 calendar between Marvel’s popular film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will release on May 5 and Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, releasing on May 26. Also, an untitled DreamWorks animated movie has been pushed from March 24, 2023, to April 7, 2023.

Also Read: Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker down the aisle as she gets married; See photos

The film is directed by Justin Lin, who was also in the ninth film in the series and several previous instalments. Chris Morgan will be pen the penultimate movie. Fast & Furious 10 will feature Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and other long-standing members of the 'Fast' family.

Also Read: Fast and Furious 9: Here are 5 reasons to watch Vin Diesel's action movie in theatres