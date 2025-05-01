Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor come together in the heartfelt romantic drama 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', promising love and emotions.

The highly awaited romantic drama 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,' featuring Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, now has a release date.

The makers announced the release date on Wednesday through a video shared on social media. The film is all set to release in cinemas on July 11.

Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film marks Shanaya Kapoor's official Bollywood debut. She stars opposite Vikrant Massey.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

Presented as a love story, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan revolves around emotions, romance, and the connection between its lead characters.

Producers Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla are backing the film under the Mini Films banner, in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Vikrant has a couple of other projects in his kitty as well. The actor will be seen taking on the role of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film titled White.

The film will be backed by producers Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram earlier this month to confirm the news, along with a picture of Siddharth, Mahaveer, and Massey.

White, directed by Montoo Bassi, is described as a "global thriller" that revolves around the story of how Colombia's brutal 52-year-long civil war was resolved--a largely untold chapter of modern peace-building.