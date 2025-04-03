Entertainment

6 must-watch movies of Vikrant Massey

1. A Death in the Gunj (2016)

A haunting drama where Vikrant Massey plays Shutu, a shy and introspective young man dealing with emotional turmoil during a family trip.

2. Chhapaak (2020)

In this inspiring tale of an acid attack survivor, Vikrant Massey portrays Amol, a supportive social activist who stands by the protagonist, Deepika Padukone 's fight for justice.

3. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

A thrilling murder mystery where Vikrant Massey shines as Rishu, a husband caught in a web of love, betrayal, and suspicion with Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

4. Sector 36

Vikrant Massey stars in this gritty crime thriller that dives deep into the underbelly of society, showcasing his prowess in intense and action-packed roles.

5. Forensic (2022)

In this gripping crime thriller, Vikrant Massey takes on the role of a forensic expert unraveling the mystery behind a series of murders.

 

6. 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey takes on an inspiring role in this motivational drama, showcasing the struggles and determination of a young aspirant aiming to beat the odds.

