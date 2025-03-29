user
Student of the Year 2: Shanaya Kapoor to star opposite Tusharr Khanna in Karan Johar's next? Read on

The third installment of Student of the Year is in the works, with Shanaya Kapoor confirmed as the female lead. Actor Tusharr Khanna has auditioned for the male lead and is being considered. With casting still underway, the film aims to continue the legacy of the franchise launched by Karan Johar in 2012

Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

The third installment in the Student of the Year franchise is currently in the planning stages. While it was recently revealed that Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, has been cast as the female lead, News18 Showsha has obtained exclusive information regarding Karan Johar’s upcoming film.

According to an insider, actor Tusharr Khanna has auditioned for the male lead and is reportedly being considered by the makers. If selected, he will star opposite Shanaya Kapoor along with another male actor, whose casting has not yet been finalized.

The source revealed that auditions for the male lead have been ongoing for a considerable time. Tusharr Khanna’s audition reportedly went well, and the casting team was impressed by his performance. As a result, he is being considered for one of the male lead roles, although no final decision has been made yet. When approached for a comment, Tusharr Khanna declined to respond.

Tusharr Khanna is recognized for his work in television shows such as Naagin and Piya Albela. He made his Bollywood debut last year with Starfish, but the film did not perform well at the box office.

The Student of the Year franchise began in 2012 with the first film, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra to Bollywood. The sequel was released in 2019, featuring Tiger Shroff alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, with Aditya Seal in a supporting role.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate

Last year, Karan Johar celebrated the 12th anniversary of the first Student of the Year movie. Reflecting on the film, he shared on Instagram that the project had been a special experience for him. He mentioned that he had embarked on the journey solely to have the best time of his life, which he indeed did.

For more reliable and latest news
