Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

Suriya, the Tamil superstar, appears in a cameo role in Vikram, and audiences have complimented his five-minute appearance near the end of the film.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is back on the big screen after a three-year hiatus, and he's returning with a bang. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released on June 3 to overwhelmingly good reviews. The film, which is set to be the first of a trilogy, has received a lot of positive feedback.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who expertly balanced the multistarrer with Kamal Haasan, are among the film's formidable cast members. According to reports, the film picks up where Karthi's Kaithi leaves off.

Here's how much Vikram has made in Tamil Nadu and throughout the world on the second day of the film's release.

Vikram Day 1 Tamil Nadu - Rs 20 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 1 Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 1 Box Office Collection :

Kamal Haasan Gets Career Best Opening!

Vikram Day 2 Tamil Nadu - Rs 25 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 2 Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore + Gross

Vikram has recorded highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades.

The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share.

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, was released in theatres worldwide on June 3rd. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also play pivotal parts in the film. Vikram continues to do well on Day 2 after earning Rs 58 crore on the previous day.

Vikram has not only had continuous growth in Telugu states since its release, but it is also the best-performing Tamil film in Karnataka and Telugu states during the epidemic. Vikram is anticipated to surpass Thalapathy Vijay's lifetime Beast collection of Rs 65.45 crore in the first week, however real box office data are still pending. On Day 1, the film grossed Rs 58 crore.

Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music. The film was produced by Kamal Haasan under his own label, Raaj Kamal Films, and edited by Philomin Raju.